Kenya: Olunga Strikes Hatrick to Send Al Duhail Through to Emir Cup Quarters

25 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga finally got his scoring account open in Qatar in emphatic fashion, scoring a hatrick to send Al Duhail through to the Emir Cup quarter finals after a 6-0 victory over Al Ahli at the Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha on Monday night.

OIunga who joined Duhail from Japanese top tier side Kashiwa Reysol in a mega-money move scored in the sixth and 43rd minute, in between Brazilian Edmilson Junior's goal in the first half.

He broke the deadlock after six minutes, sending the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot after a foul inside the box before scoring the second two minutes to the breather, rising high at the edge of the six yard box, heading home a corner from Brazilian Edmilson.

⚽️ 🇰🇪 Michael Olunga opens his account for Duhail from the penalty spot!#AmirCup2021pic.twitter.com/JqaQMyvdIi- Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) January 25, 2021

The Kenyan international then sealed off his memorable day with the third that assured he would take the match day ball home, scoring Duhail's fourth in the 69th minute, controlling the ball inside the box before a strong side foot beat the keeper.

The home side then put the game to bed with 12 minutes remaining, Luiz Martin Carlos Junior scoring the fifth. Edmilson then put the icing on the cake with his second of the night at the stroke of 90 minutes.

This is Olunga's third game for Al Duhail having made his debut in a Qatar Super League tie against Xavi's Al Sadd, just a few hours after being unveiled.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Come at a Hefty Price

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.