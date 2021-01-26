Rwanda: Kagame to Attend Virtual Davos Agenda 2021

25 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame is on Monday afternoon scheduled to take part in a virtual panel session as part of the Davos Agenda 2021.

This year's summit is taking place virtually amid the global pandemic and is themed around mobilisation of global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging new context.

Today's session is themed "Advancing a New Social Contract" and will be examining what responses are most effective and what are the emerging features of a new social contract between governments, business and citizens.

The President will be speaking alongside Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez; Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO, James Quincey; International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Secretary-General, Sharan Burrow; World Economic Forum Geneva Managing Director, Saadia Zahidi; AARP CEO, Jo Ann Jenkins; and Centre for the Fifth Social Revolution Social Entrepreneur, Hilary Cottam.

The Davos Agenda brings together the world's top academics, politicians, business, youth, and civil society leaders to engage in addressing the most pressing issues on the global agenda.

The virtual summit will among other things consider most ideal responses amid a pandemic that has put nearly half of the 3.3 billion global workforce at risk of losing their livelihoods, while revealing the inadequacies of safety nets for the majority of the world's working population.

