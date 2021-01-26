Rwanda: CHAN 2020 - a Look at Rwanda's Rivals' Chances of Reaching Last 8

Rwanda take on Togo in one of the final two ties of Group C at the African Nations Championship knowing that only a win will earn them a quarterfinal berth.

Amavubi, who have neither scored nor conceded a goal yet, head into Tuesday's clash with two points from earlier draws against Uganda Cranes and champions Morocco.

Morocco top the group with four points, Togo are second with three, Rwanda third with two, while neighbours Uganda are bottom with one point.

With each of the four teams still with a chance to qualify for the next round, only two sides will go through.

Times Sport looks at the chances of each of the Group C teams to qualify for the last eight.

Morocco

The defending champions need just a draw against Uganda on Tuesday to reach the next stage. However, a win would be a better result to wrap up this stage topping their group table and potentially avoid a tough opponent in the last eight.

The Lions de l'Atlas have been unconvincing in their last outings against Togo and Rwanda as their forward line, led by Wydad Casablanca's Ayoub El Kaabi, struggled upfront, with their lone goal at the showpiece coming in the form of a penalty against West Africans Togo.

Another goal shy display against Johnny McKinstry's side could cost them a place in the quarter-finals, but the North Africans are certainly capable of going all the way.

Togo

A surprise win against Uganda on Friday, January 22, boosted debutant Togo's chances of going past the group stage and a draw against Amavubi could be enough for Franck Dote's team to progress to the quarter-finals.

Togo lost their first game against Morocco before bouncing back with a well-deserved 2-1 win against Uganda.

Rwanda

The Amavubi on Sunday, January 24, travelled to Limbe, where their make-or-break tie against the Togolese will be played. For Rwanda, their work is cut out for them. Only a win can see them through.

Journalists covering the tournament say that Head Coach Vincent Mashami's recent training sessions focused on sharpening his team's attack hoping to end a long-standing goal drought when they come up against tricky Togo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There has been speculation that Mashami could shake up his starting front-line with Lague Byiringiro tipped to start.

Amavubi know they must put the ball in the back of the net and ultimately beat Togo if they are to extend their stay in Cameroon. Anything less and they will bow out.

Uganda

Despite making five appearances in the past six editions of the CHAN tournament, Uganda have never made it past the group stages.

Their hopes of progressing to the last eight could be dealt yet another huge blow if they fail to overcome Morocco on Tuesday.

Bottom-placed Cranes are very much still in the tournament but they may need a big win against the Arabs to progress to the knock-out round..

Group C

Tuesday, January 26

Morocco v Uganda (9 pm): Stade de la Réunification, Douala

Rwanda v Togo (9 pm): Limbe Stadium, Limbe

As it stands

Morocco 4 points (+1)

Togo 3 points (0)

Rwanda 2points (0)

Uganda 1 point (-1)