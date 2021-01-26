Nigeria: Arsonists Will Run Mad in 48-Hours - Sunday Igboho

26 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan — The house belonging to the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho has been set ablaze by unknown arsonists. Vanguard gathered that the arsonists, on arrival at Igboho's residence at Soka fired gunshots sporadically before setting it ablaze.

This happened just five days after Igboho made good his promise that he would ensure no Fulani herders remained in Ibarapa.

A source close to Igboho said the arsonists stormed his old house around 3 am thinking he was around.

On his Twitter handle, Igboho wrote, "This happened at about 1 am today. They thought I was still in the house. I am safe and sound my people. You can't kill a breeze. In 48hours the attacker would be revealed and would run mad. I have spoken".

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Command through its Police Public Relations Officer CSP Gbenga Fadeyi said, "At about 0620 hours of today 26/01/2021, a report was received at Sanyo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho's house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra firing sporadically and set the house ablaze."

"The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the amount of other properties is yet to be estimated."

"Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted Fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment".

"The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police is on the trail of the hoodlums."

Many sympathisers thronged the scene raining curses on whosoever carried out the arson.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

