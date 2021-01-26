Nigeria: Funke Akindele's 'Omo Ghetto' Becomes Highest Grossing Nollywood Movie

26 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

"Omo Ghetto" ( The Saga), a movie by Actress Funke Akindele-Bello, popularly known as Jenifa has been declared Nollywood's highest-grossing movie of all time.

Reports have it that the 2020 comedy film has broken a four-year record formally held by Kemi Adetiba's 'The Wedding Party'.

In a statement released by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the 2020 comedy film has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number one spot for its third week in a row.

"Omo Ghetto' has officially broken a four years record by knocking off Kemi Adetiba's 2016 Comedy movie" The Wedding Party"

The movie had been Nollywood Highest Grossing Movie with N453,000,000, in the third place in 'The Wedding Party 2 with N433,197,377," the statement said.

NAN also report that the Akindele-Bellos' latest feat is probably the most shocking news in recent times, as it comes amidst a pandemic that crippled the film industry for months.

The comedy movie was released on Christmas day 2020 and is a sequel to 2010 trilogy 'Omo Ghetto', follows the chaotic life of Shalewa aka Lefty (Funke Akindele)

Lefty (Funke Akindele) struggled between living a life of wealth and comfort provided by her adopted mother or returning to her ghetto lifestyle.

The comedy stars Funke Akindele in the dual role of Ayomide and Lefty, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Thomas.

Other were Eniola Badmus, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Michael, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo among others.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

