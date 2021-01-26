Algeria: Customs - Djerad Urges for Greater Contribution to Anti-Corruption Efforts

26 January 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad called Tuesday the Customs Service to a greater contribution to the State efforts in the fight against corruption.

"Algerian Customs must play a greater role in the State's sustained effort to fight corruption," said Djerad, who chaired a ceremony celebrating the International Customs Day, at the International Conference Centre, in the presence of ministers and senior officials.

He also called on this "sensitive" body to "encourage investments that generate wealth and jobs" and to "support economic recovery, by improving the management and optimizing the use of human resources."

According to Djerad, the current situation of the national economy, especially in the midst of a multidimensional crisis that affects all countries of the world, requires "the mobilization of all the institutions, in particular the Customs Service."

The prime minister stressed the Customs' key role in protecting the national economy and opening up new opportunities to facilitate domestic and foreign investment, promoting foreign trade, diversifying the national economy and generating new financial resources."

To achieve these objectives, Djerad called for considering training as a "major axis" in the process of modernizing the Customs Service, by boosting bilateral and multilateral trade and cooperation, to establish this institution as a "more transparent, modern and efficient" government.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.