Ethiopia: Deputy PM Demeke Bids Farewell to Outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen on Monday bade farewell to outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Raphael Morav.

Highlighting the need to reinforce bilateral cooperation through various engagements, Demeke hailed the historical relation and cooperation that Ethiopia and Israel share.

He also commended the Government of Israel for sending trainers and drones to assist Ethiopia's fight against locust invasion.

Appreciating the efforts of Ambassador Raphael Morav to cement the friendly relationship between Ethiopia and Israel, he wished him success in his future endeavors.

On the occasion, the two sides exchanged views of bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in health, agriculture, capacity building, and technology transfer.

They also discussed on the efforts made by the Ethiopia to address the needs for humanitarian assistance in Tigray, the recent border dispute with Sudan and the ongoing negotiations over the GERD.