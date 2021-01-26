Algeria: Next Elections, Opportunity to Affirm State's Commitment to Political Action Moralization

Algiers — The next elections will be an opportunity to the State to affirm its commitment to "the moralization of the political action and the promotion of the performance of the people's elected members as part of the transparency and the fight against corruption," Minister of Communication, Spokesman of the Government Ammar Belhimer declared on Monday.

In a meeting with the site "Sabq Press," Belhimer said that "the anticipated legislative and local elections will be an opportunity to the State to affirm its commitment to the moralization of the political action, promotion of the performance the people's elected members as part of transparency, fight against corruption, equality of chances between men and women and the strengthening of the Algerian youths' participation."

In his reply to a question on the assessment of the annual report of the Government action, the minister said that "it is obvious that not all sectors' reports reach the same level and the same expected results."

"That is why the Council of ministers makes sure, when it holds a meeting to assess the governmental performance, to remedy the situation by determining weaknesses, the reasons and obstacles hindering the progress of things," added Belhimer.

As regards the closing by Facebook of some accounts that attack several countries, including Algeria, Belhimer underlined that such an action "confirms the veracity of the information that the State possesses and shares with the citizens to raise their awareness about the dangers threatening Algeria."

Dangers, he said, that are "known and which are part of a hatched foreign plan at the highest levels to conspire against our country."

In this respect, the minister shed light on the efforts of the People's National Army "which works bravely and professionally to defend the country, secure its borders and ensure the stability to its inhabitants."

The Government's spokesman broached the main projects initiated by the sector, affirming that the creation of the national information council "is included in the bill modifying and completing the Law on information."

"The creation, in the last few days, of an Algerian Publishers Union by a group of publishers and representatives of written and electronic media establishments is meant to be a measure which enables constituting the council," he added.

He mentioned the preparations for the purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine through "the implementation of the national strategy of the fight against the pandemic, budgeted at DZD20 billion. A sum which also covers the imports of the vaccine before the end of current month."