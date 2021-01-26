South Africa: Environment, Forestry and Fisheries On West Coast Rock Lobster

25 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

There has been no new strandings of West Coast Rock Lobster since Saturday, 16 January 2021. This is despite research findings indicating that the Red Tide stretched along the Northern shores of St Helena Bay, from Dwarskersbos to North of Lambert's Bay and moved South and is now located off the Berg River.

On Friday, 15 January 2021, the Red Tide was responsible for marine mortalities, including approximately 1000 kg of West Coast Rock Lobster in the vicinity of Elands Bay. The flow of the bloom into the Southern region of St Helena Bay means that there is unlikely to be further lobster mortalities of significance, owing to the smaller lobster populations in that region.

Further mortalities of other marine life are possible; particularly at risk is the Berg River estuary.

The Public is warned not to consume any decayed fish and shellfish washed ashore as a result of the red tide which could pose a serious health hazard.

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

