Zimbabwe: Former Zanu-PF Youth Leader Back in Court for Bail Appeal

26 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)

Former ZANU PF party youth leader Jim Kunaka, who has been in remand prison since last year when he was arrested, charged and detained for allegedly inciting people to participate in an anti-government protest will appear at Harare High Court on Tuesday 26 January 2021 for the determination of his bail appeal.

The 42 year-old Kunaka was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police members on 24 December 2020 who charged him with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) as read with section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

Kunaka, who is represented by Munyaradzai Bwanya of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was also charged with contravening section 4 of Statutory Instrument 110 of 2020 Public Health (COVID-19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order, 2020 after he allegedly incited more than 50 people to gather without permission during the national lockdown period declared by government in a bid stop people from gathering in large numbers in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In court, prosecutors alleged that Kunaka posted some video messages on social media platforms between 1 March 2020 and 30 July 2020 inciting people across the country to participate in illegal demonstrations which were held on 31 July 2020.

Kunaka, prosecutors charged, incited people to gather at Africa Unity Square during the time which government had declared a national lockdown period prohibiting people from gathering.

Hearing of Kunaka's bail appeal at Harare High Court was delayed as his lawyer faced challenges in securing the record of proceedings from Harare Magistrates Court, where he was denied bail in December 2020 by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Meanwhile, Zengeza West constituency legislator Job Sikhala will return to Harare High Court on Tuesday 26 January 2021, for continuation of the hearing of his bail appeal after it was postponed on Friday 22 January 2021 by Justice Davison Foroma, when law officers from National Prosecuting Authority requested for more time to go through the opposition party legislator's bail appeal.

Sikhala, who is represented by Jeremiah Bamu, Harrison Nkomo and Paidamoyo Saurombe of ZLHR, was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on 15 January 2021 after he was arrested on 9 January 2021 and charged with publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Come at a Hefty Price

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.