South Africa: Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel for a Quick Buck

26 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Georgina Crouth

Lusting after ad revenue, publishers are called out for accepting money from 'chumbox' providers who spread salacious gossip and disinformation.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Enthusiasts of SpongeBob SquarePants will recognise the Chum Bucket fast food dive, named for the fisherman's practice of luring fish, particularly apex predators, with mashed-up seafood off-cuts, blood and guts - which is located across the street from its more successful rival, the Krusty Krab. It's nasty, it hones, and it really does appeal to the fishy residents of Bikini Bottom.

It's also an apt description for a form of sleazy, exploitative, low-quality clickbait advertising to drive traffic to other sites and webpages through a selection of content spread across a grid of widget images and captions, often featuring celebrity gossip, gross-out pictures, get-rich-quick schemes or miracle cures.

Don't want to see ads?

A variation on the banner ad, chumbuckets or chumboxes are often presented as additional reading material, flagged as "recommended", "you might also like", "from the web" and "paid content".

Chumbox or "native advertising" providers such as Taboola, RevContent, Wikihealthier and Outbrain are paid for each reader click on the landing website and then give a portion of that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Come at a Hefty Price

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.