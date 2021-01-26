South Africa: Water and Sanitation Warns Residents to Stay Away From Flooded Dams and Rivers

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation warns residents in the provinces which are in the route of the Tropical Storm Eloise, these being Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as KwaZulu-Natal, to stay away from rivers and dams to avoid being swept away by the strong currents. Currently, the two provinces are experiencing heavy rains after being bashed by Tropical Cyclone Eloise that moved from Mozambique over the weekend.

Motorists are also warned not to try and cross flooded bridges and crossings as this may result in fatalities. Most dams in the affected provinces are reported to be flowing heavily and the department has put its personnel on stand-by for any eventuality.

The South African Weather Services has predicted that the storms will bash the two provinces between yesterday, Sunday 24th to tomorrow, Tuesday 26th before abating and moving back towards Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

The devastating phenomenon caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure in Beira and Sofala provinces of Mozambique over the weekend before gravitating to Northern KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

According to the Hydrology Unit of the department, accumulated rain greater than 20 mm from midnight yesterday was recorded in several north-eastern parts such as in Tshivhase in Venda, Giyani, Levubu, Thohoyandou, Skukuza, Tzaneen Westfalia Estates and Mbombela. Others received more than 100mm of rain overnight. The northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal also received heavy rains during Sunday, and these conditions are expected to continuing today. This system also resulted in Gauteng and North West provinces receiving some rainfall from Sunday evening and continuing into Monday. Although Gauteng received soft rains this morning, Monday, it is not expected to have any impact at this stage.

The Vaal Dam capacity was 75.4 % full, with an Inflow of 85 m cubic meters squared and outflow of 18 cubic meters squared. Gariep Dam, the biggest in the country, was spilling at 103.3 %. On Sunday its inflow was recorded at 486 cubic meters squared and the outflow at 784 cubic meters square. Bloemhof Dam reached a capacity of 109, 2 cubic meters with an inflow of 107 cubic meters squared and an outflow of 201 cubic meters squared.

Vhembe was the most affected area and 5 (five) dams are spilling, namely Luphephe, Nwanedzi, Mutshedzi, Vondo and Nandoni. Nwanedzi river is on its peak flow, and Tshamutumbu Police Station was approached to help should there be a need along the river.

The area of Mopani was also affected but not as much as Vhembe, with 4 (four) dams are spilling, namely Merensky, Magoebaskloof, Vergelegen, and Thabina though these are very small dams.

With regards to Greater Letaba, Tzaneen dam was at 21.7% before the rain and it is now at 27%. There are feeder dams on the upper catchment of Tzaneen Dam and they are all spilling. These are Merensky, Magoebaskloof and Vergelegen. The two flood control dams of Doorndraai and Albasini are still lower hence there was no need to open the sluice gates.

Below is a national flood update by the Hydrology unit of the DWS:

Vaal Dam

Capacity was at 75.3 % and

Inflow was 79 m3/s

Outflow was 17 m3/s

Bloemhof Dam

Capacity was at 109.4 %

Inflow was 95 m3/s

Outflow was 201 m3/s

Gariep Dam

Capacity was at 102.8 % and spilling

The inflow was 488 m3/s (Average for the previous day)

Outflow was 750 m3/s (Average for the previous day)

Vanderkloof Dam

Capacity was at 102.6 % and spilling

The inflow was 756 m3/s

The outflow was 503 m3/s (Average for the previous for the day)

Lower Orange River

Flow at Prieska was 777 m3/s

Flow at Upington was 458.7 m3/s

Flow at Blouputs was 256.5 m3/s

Flow at Sendelingsdrif was 40 m3/s

Limpopo River Basin

Flow at Beit Bridge was 258.5 m3/s

Flow at Mhinga was 36.34 m3/s

Flow at Mutale Pump Station was 128 m3/s

Olifants River Basin

Flow at Balule was 25.22 m3/s

Flow at Engelhardt Dam was 265 m3/s

Flow at Kruger National Park was 32.43 m3/s

Blyderivierpoort Dam was at 105.95 %

Klaserie Dam was at 109.19 %

Flow at Mamba was 40.89 m3/s

Inkomati-Usutu River Basin

Witklip Dam was at 99.62 %

Pongola-Mtamvuna River Basin

Pongolapoort Dam was at about 40%

Rain forecast in the next 24-hours (from South African Weather Services):

Rain Probability 60 % chance in the Upper Vaal River catchment (about 20mm expected)

Rain Probability 60 % chance in the Middle Vaal River (about 10mm expected)

Rain Probability 30 % chance in the Orange River catchment upstream of Douglas (about 10mm expected)