South Africa: Human Settlements On Standby to Assist On Aftermath of Cyclone Eloise

press release

The Department of Human Settlements has geared itself to assist various provinces and municipalities to deal with the damage anticipated as a result of Cyclone Eloise which has made landfall in neighbouring Mozambique. The South African Weather Service has warned of a tropical cyclone predicted to hit our neighbours and parts of South Africa by today, Sunday 24th 2021.

'Although we have since learned that Cyclone Eloise has been downgraded to a tropical storm, we are aware of the damage this could still in parts of our country. Through our Emergency Housing Grant we are ready to assist communities that will be affected by this storm so they can get back on their feet and restore their normal lives in the shortest possible time," said Mbulelo Tshangana, Director-General for the Department of Human Settlements.

The department has held meetings with provinces of KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga to augment their disaster management plans on Human Settlements issues. These are the three provinces envisaged to be hard hit by the storm. The National and Provincial Departments are an integral part of the Disaster Management Centres and sector plans have been incorporated into both the National and Provincial responses.

The Director-General has reiterated the call for people to follow safety protocols and guidelines as given by various municipalities and agencies.