South Africa: Commission Hears of Alleged Covert Ops in Media, Judiciary, Civil Society, Academia and Unions, Costing Taxpayers 'Hundreds of Millions'

26 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Taxpayers lost hundreds of millions to fraud and corruption "bordering on organised crime" in a series of covert State Security Agency (SSA) projects aimed at protecting and promoting the political and personal interests of former President Jacob Zuma, the Zondo Commision of Inquiry into State Capture heard on Monday from Sydney Mufamadi, the Chair of the High-Level Review Panel review into the State Security Agency.

This included Project Commitment, which allegedly saw for Zuma a windfall of at least R80-million in off-the-books cash, allegedly collected monthly between 2015 and 2017 from the SSA by a runner dispatched by Minister of State Security David Mahlobo.

The commission heard that Zuma received R2.5-million in cash per month during the 2015/16 financial year, which increased to R4.5-million per month during 2016/17. And while Mahlobo had acknowledged receipt of these funds, the commission was told that there was no evidence that the money had found its way to Zuma.

However, Mahlobo, in clear breach of the principle of the separation of powers, was also fingered by witnesses, said Mufamadi, as the member of Zuma's executive to whom Thulani Dlomo, head of the covert and unlawful Special Operations Unit (SOU) reported, circumventing SSA management. It...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Come at a Hefty Price

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.