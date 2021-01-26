South Africa: Commission Hears of Alleged Covert Ops in Media, Judiciary, Civil Society, Academia and Unions, Costing Taxpayers 'Hundreds of Millions'

analysis

Taxpayers lost hundreds of millions to fraud and corruption "bordering on organised crime" in a series of covert State Security Agency (SSA) projects aimed at protecting and promoting the political and personal interests of former President Jacob Zuma, the Zondo Commision of Inquiry into State Capture heard on Monday from Sydney Mufamadi, the Chair of the High-Level Review Panel review into the State Security Agency.

This included Project Commitment, which allegedly saw for Zuma a windfall of at least R80-million in off-the-books cash, allegedly collected monthly between 2015 and 2017 from the SSA by a runner dispatched by Minister of State Security David Mahlobo.

The commission heard that Zuma received R2.5-million in cash per month during the 2015/16 financial year, which increased to R4.5-million per month during 2016/17. And while Mahlobo had acknowledged receipt of these funds, the commission was told that there was no evidence that the money had found its way to Zuma.

However, Mahlobo, in clear breach of the principle of the separation of powers, was also fingered by witnesses, said Mufamadi, as the member of Zuma's executive to whom Thulani Dlomo, head of the covert and unlawful Special Operations Unit (SOU) reported, circumventing SSA management. It...