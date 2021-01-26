South Africa: Glebelands Hostel - Living and Dying By the Gun in KwaZulu-Natal

opinion

After the 2017 arrest of the Glebelands Eight, a rogue cop and his alleged hit squad, the Umlazi hostel has seen several years of relative calm. But a sudden spate of assassinations again threatens community safety and stability. The recent killing of Zamani Cele - one of the cop's most trusted lieutenants who was on trial for the 2017 murder of an ANC leader - highlights the need for broader, more holistic interventions to reverse the trend in which contract killing is increasingly employed as a problem-solving mechanism.

News24 reported that on the night of 2 October 2017, three occupants of a grey VW Polo opened fire on Nkosinathi Ngcobo, a former Harry Gwala region ANC branch chairperson, while driving in the Hlanganani area of KwaZulu-Natal. Ngcobo, who died at the scene, was at the time employed as a clerk at the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma municipality and was in charge of local councillors.

Ngcobo was one of seven ANC politicians assassinated in the Harry Gwala region between 2016 and 2018, the most high profile being Sindiso Magaqa who died of his injuries some months after being shot in July 2017....