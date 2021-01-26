South Africa: MEC Kwazi Mshengu Commends Law Enforcement for Stability in Durban CBD

26 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Kwazi Mshengu satisfied with police work of stabilising Durban CBD amid threats of illegal protests

Acting KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Kwazi Mshengu has commended the joint law enforcement operations which has ensured calm and stability at the Durban CBD following threats of illegal violent protests.

In the early hours of the morning, police were alerted about a group of approximately 30 people who were gathering at the King Dinuzulu Park and plotting to stage an illegal march to the Durban City Hall. Police successfully dismantled the group as this is in violation of the Disaster Management Act and the Covid-19 National Lockdown Level 3 Regulations.

It is however disturbing that a few incidents targeting shops that are owned by foreign nationals were reported at the Durban CBD. One suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody. Police are investigating if there is a correlation between the mob that was planning to cause anarchy at the Durban CBD with the recent threats by truck drivers who were also threatening to embark on an illegal protest.

MEC Mshengu further applauded the police for containing the situation thus ensuring a successful roll-out of the security plan to stabilize the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"Police have intensified law enforcement operations to deal with various elements of criminality, whereas joint law enforcement deployments are still very much in place and police remain on high alert to prevent any anarchy or disruption in our province. At this point we are satisfied with the successful implementation of the detailed and integrated security plan that has been developed. Once again, we wish to warn those who are hellbent at causing anarchy that the country is still on National Lockdown Alert Level 3 and no gatherings are allowed. Those who continue to do so will meet our law enforcement agencies on the streets and who ready to enforce the law up to its maximum limit," said MEC Mshengu.

MEC Mshengu further condemned the targeting of shops owned by foreign nationals, warning that such incidents which are tantamount to xenophobic attacks have no place in our society. Government has created platforms of engagement with all concerned groupings in our society and those must be utilized to find amicable and meaningful solutions to resolve challenges affecting our various sectors.

MEC Mshengu concluded by calling on communities and crime fighting structures to work with the police in proactively dealing with threats of violence thus building a safer KwaZulu-Natal.

