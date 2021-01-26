South Africa: SA Pianist Kyle Shepherd's Journey Into Film

analysis

Already a successful musician, the multiple award-winning composer learned the art of scoring from scratch. He reflects on the dedication it took to shift his music from the stage to the screen.

This article was first published in New Frame.

"I've probably written more music than I ever have in the last five years," says pianist Kyle Shepherd. But many may not know how prolific he's been. For the past six years, Shepherd has steadily moved into composing for film, which has become an alternate avenue for his creativity. From 2008, he worked tirelessly as a full-time pianist, carving out his place as one of the most accomplished of his generation. It took years of focus, passion and dedication. And it is precisely these attributes that nurture his talent for scoring.

Shepherd's foray into film and television scoring was reluctant at first. In late 2015, he was approached by filmmaker Aryan Kaganof, the original director for feature film Noem My Skollie, to create its soundtrack. Shepherd admits that at the time he did not even own a computer. He did not need to because the piano served all his creative needs.

Shepherd describes the process of entering this world as...