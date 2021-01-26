South Africa: The Promulgation of the Political Party Funding Act Is a Body Blow to Bribers

25 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Valli Moosa

Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of the act into law shows courage and far-sightedness, and finally brings political parties under proper law and order.

This week's promulgation by the president of the Political Party Funding Act is the single biggest improvement to South African democracy since the adoption of the Constitution in 1996.

One cannot overstate the enormity of its significance.

Our parliamentarians had for generations made rules that applied to everyone else, but not themselves. For the first time, our political parties will be required by law to practise good financial governance. Now, the ANC, DA and EFF will also have to play by the rules.

Credit is due to Ramaphosa for standing his ground. He is the first leader since the creation of South Africa as a country more than 100 years ago to bring political parties under proper law and order.

During apartheid, the parties were a law unto themselves. The relationship between money and politics was toxic. This did not change during the first 25 years of democracy.

For a serving leader of any political party - let alone a ruling party - to take this step is an act of courage and far-sightedness.

The president has put...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

