Namibia: Appeal Test for Esau Bail Refusal

FORMER fisheries and marine resources minister Bernhard Esau and his son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi can expect to know near the end of February if they have had success with an appeal against being refused bail in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in July last year.

Oral arguments on the two men's appeal against magistrate Duard Kesslau's decision not to grant them bail were heard by judges Marlene Tommasi and Herman January in the Windhoek High Court yesterday. At the end of the hearing, the judges scheduled the delivery of their judgement on the appeal for 26 February.

In his address to the court, defence lawyer Richard Metcalfe argued that the magistrate did not apply his mind properly and "misunderstood the facts and misapplied the law" when he concluded that Esau and Hatuikulipi should not be granted bail. He also argued that Kesslau "confused public interest with social media hype" when he found it would not be in the public interest for them to be given bail.

State advocate Hesekiel Iipinge argued that Kesslau's finding that it would not be in the public interest to grant the accused bail could not be said to be wrong. It was proper for the court to deny Esau and Hatuikulipi bail on that basis and because it would not be in the interest of the administration of justice, Iipinge further argued.

Esau, Hatuikulipi and four co-accused - including ex-minister of justice Sacky Shanghala and former Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi - are accused of having been involved in a scheme in which Icelandic-owned companies paid them at least N$103 million during the period from 2014 to 2019 to get access to Namibian fishing quotas under a supposed fisheries cooperation agreement between Namibia and Angola.

In a second case, Esau, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, who was also the chairperson of the board of directors of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor), former Fishcor chief executive officer Mike Nghipunya and 14 co-accused - including eight close corporations and two trusts - are charged with having diverted some N$75 million in quota usage fees, which Icelandic-owned companies were supposed to pay to Fishcor, to themselves or recipients of their choice between August 2014 and December 2019.

During the appeal hearing, Metcalfe conceded that Esau and Hatuikulipi were facing serious charges, but also argued there was no evidence indicating that they were a potential threat to members of society if they were to be released from jail. An accused person who does not pose a threat to society should not be kept in custody unnecessarily, he argued, while also charging that the state wanted Esau and Hatuikulipi to be jailed as a form of anticipatory punishment, which he said should not be allowed.

Iipinge argued that the state proved during the bail hearing that it had a strong case against Esau and Hatuikulipi, and that the explanations given by them in affidavits on which they based their application for bail did not come close to denting the state's case.

If convicted, the two men could face heavy prison sentences, he also argued.

Esau and Hatuikulipi have been in custody for a year and two months, following their arrest near the end of November 2019.