Africa: Mozambique, Namibia Learn Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations Fate

25 January 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

COSAFA nations Mozambique and Namibia have learned their fate after the draw was made for the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations that will be staged in Mauritania from February 14-March 4.

Mozambique have been drawn in Group A alongside the hosts, Cameroon and Uganda, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the knockout stages.

The exact dates of the matches have yet to be announced, but the Young Mambas will open their campaign against the Ugandans, before a meeting with Mauritania and then a final pool clash with Cameroon.

Namibia have been drawn in Group B and open their tournament against Central African Republic.

They will then clash with Tunisia and then finish their pool play against Burkina Faso.

The top two teams in each of the four pools, as well as the two best runners-up, will advance to the quarterfinals.

Mozambique and Namibia qualified for the continental finals after they contested the decider of the 2020 COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship that was staged in Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa. Mozambique won 1-0.

