South Africa: ANC Policymakers Endorse a Basic Income Grant, but It Is Still Far From Being Implemented

25 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The ANC social transformation subcommittee said getting a decision from the government on a basic income grant, drawing up financing mechanisms for it and getting Parliament to approve it could take up to two years.

ANC head honchos have proposed two key income-relief measures for poor people hit the hardest by the Covid-19 lockdown: the extension of the R350-a-month social grant beyond January, and the introduction of a basic income grant (BIG).

The R350 social grant was introduced by the government in May 2020 to provide relief to individuals above the age of 18 who are unemployed, do not receive any income or any other social grant or support from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme or the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

By December 2020, payouts of more than R15-billion had been distributed by the SA Social Security Agency to up to 8-million beneficiaries. But the social grant scheme ends in January and there is no indication of whether the government will extend the scheme for as long as lockdown rules remain in place.

Economists, academics, and civil society groups have long argued that the introduction of a basic income grant will go a long way...

