Zimbabwe: Sikhala's Bail Hearing Postponed to Wednesday

26 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)

MDC Alliance Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala will remain detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after Justice Chitapi postponed hearing of his bail appeal to Wednesday.

Sikhala's lawyers led by Harrison Nkomo had earlier protested before Justice Chitapi that the legislator has been brought to court while shackled in leg irons.

Justice Chitapi took prison officers to task on why Sikhala was shackled in leg irons while sitting in court before ordering that in future the firebrand Zengeza legislator is not shackled in leg irons while in court.

More to follow...

