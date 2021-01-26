Malawi: Another Senior Police Officer Succumb to Covid-19

26 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A senior police officer in Mchinji has died of Covid-19, a situation which is unsettling police authorities at Area 30 in Lilongwe.

Police Officer-in-Charge for Namizana Border post in Mchinji, Fly Khalichi, died last night. Mchinji district hospital authorities say he had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes barely a week after Officer-in-Charge for Mchinji Police Station, George Mtetemera, also succumbed to the virus.

Acting Officer-in-Charge for Mchinji Police Station, Mike Chambakata, confirmed the latest death but could not say what has killed the In-Charge at the border post.

However, Director of Health and Social Services for Mchinji, Dr. Juliana Kanyengambeta, says Khalichi was in isolation since Saturday after a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 has bemoaned cultural practices that are perpetrating the spread of Covid-19, in the country.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe last evening, co-chairperson of the taskforce, Dr. John Phuka, singled out family gatherings such as funerals, prayer gatherings, liqu canor outlets and such other platforms as super spreaders of the virus.

