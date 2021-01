Bulawayo based television personality, master of ceremonies and voice over artist Arthur Evans has been revealed as the host for the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) nomination tomorrow.

According to the awards show organisers the nominees will be announced via their social media page at 11am.

The awards show, which will celebrate local music and Zimbabwean artistes in the diaspora, is scheduled to take place on February 20 at Newlands Country Club- a virtual show.