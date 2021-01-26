Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Fake Certificates Land Lab Tech in Court

A medical laboratory technologist at Klosad Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory in Harare, Carol Guzha, appeared in court today for allegedly issuing out fake Covid-19 test results certificates.

Guzha, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

The 32-year-old was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded to February 24, 2021 on free bail. According to the State, Guzha was responsible for testing Covid-19, printing and issuing certificates.

It is alleged that on January 12, Guzha, acting in common purpose with Anesu Nyamugama, fraudently issued two Covid-19 certificates to Harmony Agere and Emmanuel Kufa without them undertaking the PCR tests.

Agere and Kufa are The Sunday Mail reporters, who were carrying out an investigative story on fake Covid-19 certificates.

Nyamugama has since appeared in court on similar allegations. Guzha and Nyamugama demanded US$45 for each certificate.

The matter came to light when The Sunday Mail published the story.