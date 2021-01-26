Zimbabwe: Baba Harare Gives Us Yellow Bone

Jit musician Braveman Chizvino Mawanza affectionately known as Baba Harare's much awaited song Yellow Bone was dropped last night (Monday) on social media and already has accumulated more than 13 000 views since the time of release.

Surprisingly, the song which Baba Harare described as inspired by societal settings and advised people to stay in their lane.

"I know people when they hear the words, Yellow Bone, the phrase is usually associated with beautiful light skinned complexion women whom we can say is most men's dream to date one. I am not saying all men love light skinned women or that darker women are ugly but mostly the yellow bones are the ones who are always talked about in society. With my song, I didn't mean that as in colour but was just advising the people to aim what you can achieve or what you can reach. It is not wrong to aim higher but if you stay in your lane it helps in life," as he explains the meaning of the song.

The musician who recently revealed in an interview that he resorted to jit music because he saw the gap in the genre and decided to revive it.

The "Reason Why" hit maker is not new to controversy as in 2019 he hogged limelight after attending the NAMA ceremony donning a sport outfit (vest) that sparked a wave of criticism on social media.

"I am about myself and everything starts the day you want. I want to revive jit and you will hear more of this from me. As of my dances and outfits that suits describe me at the moment," he said.

He added that he was using the lockdown opportunity to write songs.

"Definitely this year will be dropping an album as I have been busy writing songs," he said.