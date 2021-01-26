Zimbabwe: Zim Golfer Chinhoi Makes a Mark in East Africa Tour

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Robson Chinhoi managed to remain in the top ten of the Road to Kenya Open despite playing few tournaments.

Chinhoi has now amassed 272 points and is sitting on sixth position after he took part in five tournaments.

Chinhoi will have an opportunity to play in the East Africa Tour's major tournament that is under the European Tour if he finishes in the top five in the race.

Dismas Indiza of Kenya is currently leading the race on 463 points after taking part in ten tournaments. Last year the top professional missed the opportunity to play in the Kenya open after he finished on position 12 with 169 points.

Chinhoi has so far taken part in the Entebbe Open where he took 44 points the Lake Victoria 34 points Great Rift 43 points before he missed the cut I the Thika Greens and Muthaiga Open.

The Zimbabwean returned for the Sigona Open where he managed 48 points before he went on to collect 45 points and his recent second place finish at the Karen Country Club tournament gave him 58 points.