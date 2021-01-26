Zimbabwe: Zvipani Seeks Growth Point Status

26 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

HURUNGWE Rural District Council is pressing ahead with plans to transform Zvipani Business Centre into a growth point leveraging on thriving agriculture and expected offshoot agro-processing industries.

With construction of the Karoi-Binga Road underway, opening up prospects of a tourism highway, Zvipani Business Centre is expected to be a key transit town.

Already pegging of commercial and residential stands is underway with construction of roads, sewer and water systems expected soon.

In an interview, Hurungwe RDC chief executive Mr Luke Kalavina said the pillars for future growth of the business centre are being laid including construction of the Karoi-Binga Road.

"Pegging of residential and commercial stands is in progress and the next phase is to put roads and water systems," said Mr Kalavina.

"The highway extension has eased transport woes, facilitating trade as farm produce can easily be moved to surrounding areas at much cheaper fares. We just hope the highway will be continued so that we link with Binga and Nyaminyami easily."

The current drive is to make a planned settlement. Previously, traditional leaders were responsible for parcelling out stands without any formal planning. Council has already a motion for growth point status for the business centre. While the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant restrictions have resulted in some delays, Mr Kalavina said the project would continue.

"Like any other economic service delivery entity, we are faced with a huge challenge of ensuring service delivery to our populace, road maintenance, primary health provision, schools construction, conservation activities; all hampered by stagnant economic activity," said Mr Kalavina.

The first phase of the construction of the Karoi-Binga Road has been completed with work expected to resume once Government releases funds for the next phase.

Once complete, the road will significantly reduce the distance to the resort town of Victoria Falls, raising chances of the area getting spin-offs from the tourism traffic.

The project is being undertaken by the District Development Fund (DDF) with funds collected through the 2 percent Intermediated Tax.

Already the fares have significantly dropped as more transport operators ply the route.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Come at a Hefty Price

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.