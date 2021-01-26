Zimbabwe: SRC Turns Down Highlander's AGM Request

26 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

THE Sports and Recreation Commission have turned down the request by Premiership football giants Highlanders to hold their Annual General Meeting had been scheduled for this weekend.

Bosso were also looking to hold their elections next week but the sports governing body recommended that the events be postponed to a later date.

The Sports Commission remarked that the application, which only reached their office on Monday was late and also noted that the request was not accompanied by elaborate Covid-19 protocols for the event.

The AGM and elections had long been thrown into uncertainty following the Government ban of public gatherings in response to the recent sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

ZIFA confirmed the developments in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has noted public inquiries regarding the status of authorisation for the Highlanders Football Club annual general meeting and elective process planned for 30 January 2021 and 7 February 2021 respectively.

"ZIFA wishes to inform the football fraternity and the nation that indeed Highlanders FC applied through the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on 11 January 2021 but ZIFA received the request on 25 January 2021.

"ZIFA subsequently sent the request to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) on the same day. SRC promptly responded yesterday (25 January 2021) and advised ZIFA that the request was late for approval processes to be completed in time for the proposed events.

"SRC also noted that the request was not accompanied by elaborate Covid-19 protocols for the event. The sports governing body further stressed that gatherings had been suspended under the new lockdown measures in terms of Statutory instrument 10 of 2021.

Consequently, SRC recommended the postponement of the Highlanders FC meetings," said the ZIFA statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

