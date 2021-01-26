Zimbabwe: Police Officers Assaulted

A-32-year-old man was taken to court on allegations of assaulting police officers who wanted to arrest a suspected drug peddler in Harare's high density suburb of Mufakose.

Prince Samuriwo, who stays at No.52 Mukumbadzetse Road, appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with obstructing the course of justice.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova, who remanded him to March 1 on $7000 bail.

It is alleged that on January 19 at around 10am detectives from the Drugs and Narcotics went to Mufakose with intentions to arrest Tinashe Mutemeri, whom they suspect of dealing in drugs.

The court heard that Mutemeri then scaled over the precast wall at his place of residence and escaped.

Police made a chase and managed to apprehend him and escorted him back to his place of residence for searches.

It was alleged that during the time police were escorting Mutemera to his place for further searches, Samuriwo teamed up with other men and attacked the police officers.

He was later arrested and taken to court.