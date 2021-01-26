South Africa: Eat-At-Home Trend and Online Delivery Foray Make the Difference for Woolies

26 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Positive sentiment surrounds SA retail shares after Woolworths advised that it expected positive trading numbers for the six months to December 2020. This follows last week's healthy reports from Mr Price and TFG, which reported solid third-quarter sales and profit numbers after the coronavirus sales slump.

Middle-class South Africans have adapted to the curfew, social distancing requirements and the controversial alcohol ban by using online delivery channels to order tasty meals and other treats that can be enjoyed from the comfort of their homes.

In a trading update released on Monday, retailer Woolworths says its online sales grew by 158% in the 26 weeks ended 27 December 2020. Demand for online delivery saw Woolies expand its click and collect offering and trial an on-demand delivery service.

The food business was the standout performer, growing sales by 10.9% in the period and 12% in the six weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year.

Price movement was 7.1%, impacted by mix, while underlying product inflation averaged 4.8% over the period -- meaning that consumers opted for higher-margin products over grocery staples like baked beans or washing powder.

The eat-at-home trend is paying off for others too. Online meal-kit delivery service UCook...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Come at a Hefty Price

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.