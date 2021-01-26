Namibia: Limited Time to Enter Uranium Competition

Russian nuclear company Rosatom says African youths who take part in its 6th nuclear competition are set to go on a trip to Russia.

The deadline for the competition, which is open to students and young professionals between the ages of 18 and 35, is 31 January 2021.

Namibians who wish to take part in this competition may also do so.

According to the company, the competition is meant to ignite interest in science and technology.

The competition encourages the youth to explore nuclear technologies.

Rosatom launched its current edition of online videos to inspire young people to get acquainted with nuclear energy and technologies and the benefits it is already bringing to some African countries.

The panel of judges will pick three teams that will visit Russia in 2021 and see its state-of-the-art nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, other winners will receive special prizes.

Rosatom invited a wide range of experts, who will oversee the videos of new participants, giving professional feedback. The video competition will gather hundreds of young Africans from all over the continent.

One of the 2018 winners, Koketso Kgorinyane, explained this opportunity is life changing, saying the experience from the trip led him to believe that Africa needs to build up local capacity in areas like nuclear.

"I saw that studying mathematics and science can build a real career, where I travel all around the world. Russia built up their entire nuclear programme on their own and I wish Africans have the capability of doing the same," he said and expressed hope tomsee more young people among 2021 winners.

More information on the competition can be found on the company's website.