South Africa: Drip, Drop, Dry - a Personal Account of the Ethekwini Water Out(r)age

26 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kaylene Moodley

Residents say Durban officials' mismanagement caused a widespread water crisis that lasted more than a week.

In the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic, communities in one of the major coronavirus hotspots of KwaZulu-Natal had no water for nearly eight days in January. The eThekwini Municipality says the interruption of water services to the southern and western regions, which include Durban south, were due to technical difficulties at the Northdene 3 pump station between 6 and 15 January 2021. Investigations by city officials found that all three available pumps had failed and needed urgent replacement. As a result, downstream reservoirs could not receive any pumped water.

The reservoirs in Chatsworth 4, Harinagar, Klaarwater, Shallcross, St Wendolins, Birch Road, Washington Heights and Intake Road were affected so that large portions of Chatsworth, Shallcross and Savanna Park, among other areas, went without water for several days.

Good Samaritans bring water to communities affected by the water cuts in Durban in this photo posted by Tisha Govender to a community Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook)

Shallcross appears to have been the first to suffer a supply issue, as early as 6 January 2021, while other areas further into Chatsworth were cut off over the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

