Namibia: Roads Authority Gives Update On the Status/Condition of Roads Damaged By the Rains

26 January 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Roads Authority this week announced the status/condition of roads that were damaged by the ongoing rainfall countrywide in the Karas, Omaheke and Khomas area as of 20 January.

The Main Road (MR) 27 or tourist Route C16: From Keetmanshoop to Aroab, is now accessible and open to traffic. However, road users are requested to exercise extreme caution while driving on this road and to observe the installed warning signs at all times. Repair works are continuing and not all sections are completed yet.

Since the Aoub River crosses the Main Road from Stampriet to Hoachanas, this road and currently it is not safe to access it. This road has been closed temporary to all traffic between Stampriet and MR41. Road users between Stampriet and Hoachanas are advised to make use of MR41 as an alternative route.

In the Khomas region, the B1-Windhoek-Rehoboth road to Oamites has a section that was severely damaged by the rains in the area, thus road users are requested to exercise great caution. The road is only accessible with 4×4 vehicles only.

As for Main Road 39 (between M40 - Near Gobabis and D1837 - to Leonardville, sections on this road were damaged by the rains in the area. However, the road is open to traffic and road users are requested to exercise caution when using this road.

