Kenya: Alarm as Teen Killed By Lion in Narok

A 15-year-old herdsboy was on Monday evening killed by a lion in Talek near the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

Maasai Mara Deputy Senior Warden Eddy Nkoitoi said the teenager was killed while grazing his family's cattle. "We suspect the boy was attacked as he took a nap under a tree while herding cattle.

The lion dragged him into a nearby thicket and ate him," said Mr Nkoitoi, adding that the animal is most likely an old male and could have attacked the boy due to lack of energy to hunt.

A team of rangers was dispatched to track down the lion which is believed to be among many more that are roaming outside the reserve, Mr Nkoitoi said.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Mr Nkoitoi said he could not tell exactly how many lions have left the park in search of prey.

Mr Nkoitoi said the grass in the park has made it hard for the lions to hunt as it is difficult for them to see their prey, leaving them starving.

"There has been heavy rains from the end of December, the savannah is now abundant with lush green grass, which has grown very tall,

"Medium-sized grazers like gazelles, zebras, which are a favorite meal for the lions, prefer shorter grass and have therefore migrated to nearby conservancies" he said.

Mr Nkoitoi said the few territorial lions that are still in the park have developed survival tactics, such as climbing trees, rocks and anthills to catch a glimpse of their prey. They are also forced to work in a coalition of over 8 lions to prey on big grazers like buffalo's, a battle one lion cannot manage and has also sparked territorial fights.

The lions' territorial fights turned bloody after five members of the 'black rock' pride encountered another pride in the reserve and killed two on Monday morning.

Mr Nkoitoi added that the migrating lions will trigger human-wildlife conflict if they are not stopped soon, as they are bound to feast on livestock and attack humans in their path.

Ecologists said contrary to the idea that grazers like gazelles, resident wildebeest and zebras enjoy the tall grass during rainy seasons, they actually dislike it as it exposes them to predators

Pastoral communities herding near the park have been warned of the marauding lions.

Narok Wildlife Forum Chairman Nicholas Murero asked the authorities to act quickly to prevent human-wildlife conflict.