Rwandan to Officiate At U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

27 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda international referee Samuel Uwikunda has been shortlisted to officiate at the 16th edition of Under 20 African Cup of Nations.

The 16th edition of the tournament will take place from February 14 to March 4 in Mauritania.

As part of the preparations for the showpiece, the African Football Confederation (CAF) has released a list of 17 referees to be selected to officiate matches at the tournament, and among them is Rwanda's Uwikunda who was selected in the category of central-referee.

Meanwhile, this year's tournament will be the first time that the Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 Championship will be played by 12 teams.

The competition will have seven debutants with the expansion of the tournament from 8 to 12 participants. Among the debutants are the hosts Mauritania.

