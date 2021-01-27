Kenya: Somalia Lifts Ban on Miraa Imports From Kenya

26 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia's federal government has officially lifted the ban on importation of miraa (khat) from Kenya but imposed certain conditions for the commodity to be admitted on its territory.

Somalia's Finance Minister, Dr Abdirahman Dualeh Beileh, told a press conference in his office on Monday evening that traders will now be allowed to import miraa, but indicated that businesses must follow proper commercial procedures.

"Traders must import khat into the country by legal means," Dr Beileh said.

"I hereby declare that that nobody is barred from importing khat and [it] can be brought through any entry point if proper regulations are followed," he added.

Khat is the common name for miraa in Somalia and the Middle East.

Miraa is a brain stimulant, widely chewed in Somalia as a pastime.

"The stuff can be imported from any source and by any means, be by plane, donkey and even personally carried," the minister said.

Obtain licenses

Dr Beileh advised miraa merchants to obtain the correct licenses from the government allowing importing the goods , provided the appropriate duties are paid.

Somalia had stopped the importation of miraa when international flights were suspended due to the fear of spread of Covid-19 last year.

But, when international air travels resumed, importation of miraa from Kenya was still restricted, with only that from Ethiopia, a slightly different variety, being allowed in.

The spat between Kenya and Somalia over the miraa issue dates back to 2016 when then Meru governor Peter Munya, now Kenya's Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, caused a stir by visiting the breakaway Somaliland, offering to have it recognised if the country allowed miraa from Kenya on its markets.

Somalia responded by accusing Mr Munya of "attempting to break up our country".

Immigration pacts

The ban had, however, been lifted following discussions at diplomatic level, which also included certain gradual immigration pacts. Their implementation, has however, been hampered by a border spat between the two countries which saw Somalia sever ties with Kenya.

Mohamed Ad'eed, a business management expert in Mogadishu, told Nation that commerce should be encouraged by all means in the Eastern Africa region.

"Khat, which is grown in neighbouring countries like Kenya and Ethiopia and imported into Somalia, is a symbol of inter-regional trade and should be widened to other products and sectors," remarked Mr Ad'eed.

