Tanzania: Mobile Cash Transactions 'Hit Sh18tr'

25 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Kelvin Matandiko

Dar es Salaam — Some Sh18 trillion is transacted on mobile money platforms in Tanzania every month, a Cabinet minister said at the weekend.

This is an indication that the country is steadily becoming a cashless or less cash economy.

Speaking during a meeting between Parliament's Infrastructure Committee and some institutions that fall under his docket, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, said about 300 million transactions worth Sh18 trillion were being made through mobile devices every month.

This earned the government about Sh80 billion in fees and taxes every month, he added.

Apart from the ministry's management team, the meeting also brought together heads of various institutions, including Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC), Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL), Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF), TCRA-Consumer Consultative Council (TCRA-CCC) and Information and Communications Technology Commission (ACTC).

Dr Ndugulile's remarks mean that there has been a massive increase in mobile money transactions during the past few months as the country increasingly adopts cashless transactions.

This is because, going by TCRA data, there were a total of 299.26 million mobile money transactions worth Sh11.556 trillion in September 2020.

This implies that the amount transacted through mobile money platforms has gone up by about 56 percent during the past three months.

During the three months between June and September last year, the number of transactions went up by 9.8 percent from 272.339 million in June to 299.26 million in September.

During the same period, the total amount transacted through mobile platforms rose by 8.5 percent from Sh10.65 trillion in June to Sh11.556 trillion in September.

Vodacom's M-Pesa remains the market leader, accounting for Sh6.539 trillion, which is equivalent to about 57 percent of the total amount transacted on mobile money platforms in September.

Tigo Pesa and Airtel Money were placed second and third, accounting for Sh2.432 trillion and Sh2.127 trillion, respectively, of the money that was transacted on mobile money platforms last September.

With transactions totalling Sh353.527 billion in September, Halotel's HaloPesa was fourth, while Sh102.295 billion in transactions placed Zantel's Ezy Pesa fifth.

TTCL had Sh1.29 billion in transactions, placing the state-owned firm sixth.

Speaking at the meeting, Infrastructure Committee chairperson Moshi Kakoso urged the government to strengthen its monitoring and control mechanisms, and plug all loopholes that caused the government to lose revenue it was supposed to get from telecommunication services.

Analysts say the huge sums involved in mobile money transaction was a clear indication that Tanzania's economy was moving to a cashless or at least less cash economy.

"This shows that we are no longer required to move around with hard cash like we used to. We are at a point whereby you can deposit or withdraw money from your bank account using mobile money platforms wherever you are. You no longer need to visit a bank branch to conduct transactions," said Prof Haji Semboja, an economics expert.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.