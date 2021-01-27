East Africa: Why Zanzibar Is Now the 4th Largest East Africa Airport

Dar es Salaam — An increase in the number of arrivals and strategies that link tourist attractions in the Mainland and Zanzibar have been cited as factors that have made Abeid Amani Karume International Airport the fourth largest airport in eastern Africa by passenger numbers.

The Zanzibar government and tourism stakeholders yesterday said other reasons were growth in regional tourism, new hotels, good reputation in cultural and beach tourism and improved services at the airport.

According to the Airline Network News Analysis (Anna) website, Addis Ababa remains the region's leading airport in terms of the number of passengers handled, followed by Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, which has climbed one place. Mauritius - which was third in the previous rankings - is now out of the top 10.

Despite the fact that Zanzibar's passenger traffic volume has fallen by approximately 16 per cent, the airport has moved up from seventh position.

The passenger volume has dropped by nearly half at Nairobi, 36 per cent at Addis Ababa, and over 45 per cent at Mauritius.

The website attributes Zanzibar's comparative success to three reasons - a raft of new airlines and routes, and new inbound markets.