Africa: Mozambique U-20 Coach Monteiro - First Game Is the Most Important

Mozambique were drawn in group A of the impending Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021 besides the hosts Mauritania, Cameroon and Uganda.

In the first match day, the Mambinhas play against Uganda before facing the hosts and finish the group stage against Cameroon.

Reacting to the draw that was conducted in Yaounde, Cameroon on the sidelines of the ongoing Total CHAN 2020, Mozambique U-20 coach Dário Monteiro considered all opponents difficult and respectful but underlined that it is necessary to get a victory in the first game and then think of the other ones.

"Cameroon are always a giant at any level. Mauritania are the hosts and naturally they want to win. Uganda is a team that has been progressively rising, not only in the youth ranks but also at the senior level," Monteiro said.

"We will now enter the third and final stage of preparation, focused on giving the team more competitive games to be able to produce a surprise in Mauritania" he added.

Mozambique will kick off their preparations by facing domestic side Black Bulls Association, while they are looking for other games before departure to Mauritania.

"I'm satisfied with the players' behavior. Mambinhas are working to give their best," Monteiro concluded.