Uganda: We'll Withdraw From Bobi's Home but Maintain Surveillance On Him - Police

Police said Monday that they will honor a court ruling ordering security forces to vacate former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi's home where they have confined him since January 14, 2021.

A High Court judge on Monday ordered security operatives to vacate Mr Kyagulanyi's home in Magere, Wakiso District.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Micheal Elubu ordered security operatives to "immediately vacate" Mr Kyagulanyi's home or take him to an authorized detention centre if he (Kyagulanyi) has committed an offence.

The judge also ordered Mr Kyagulanyi to observe Covid-19 standard operating procedures when his freedom and liberties are restored.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said they will withdraw their deployment but will maintain surveillance on his movements.

"As a law abiding institution and an institution which respects and upholds the law in our country, we are going to abide by the court ruling. However, we urge the National Unity Platform (NUP) president [Kyagulanyi] to also abide by the provisions of the court ruling and strictly observe the Covid-19 SOPs as guided by the court. As Ugandan, he has an obligation to abide by and observe rule of law. However, as a prerogative of the police, we shall maintain our surveillance just to ensure that he doesn't break the law during this period because we have to ensure that the security situation is maintained," Mr Enanga told journalists in Kampala.

Police said they have a total of 250 election-related offences that were registered during the presidential, Parliamentary, LCV and councilor elections.

A total of 598 persons were arrested out of which 251 were arraigned in court and charged with various offences which included assault and intimidation.

At least 19 people were convicted while 210 suspects were remanded and 32 released on bond, according to CP Enanga.