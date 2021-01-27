Tanzania Police Collects Sh1.4 Billion From Motorists in Five Days

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Police's Traffic department has announced that it has collected Sh1.4bilion in five days in an operation that kicked off on Wednesday January 20.

According to the Traffic Police Commander Wilbroad Mtafungwa the amounts are as a result of fines were collected from 24,521 vehicles which were impounded after failure to pay the fines.

On the first day when the operation was launched the force collected Sh 290 million from 5,197 cars across the country whereas the amount reached Sh 300 million the following day on Thursday January 21, from 5277 vehicles.

On Friday the collection took to the government coffers another Sh296 million from 5,258 vehicles whereas on Saturday the force collected Sh289 million from 5010 cars with another busy day on Sunday January 24 raising Sh221 million from 3,779 vehicles.

Yesterday, the Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro called on all those with such fines to surrender to the Police to avoid facing the long arm of the law.

He added that there was no one who was going to escape the operation.

" By dodging to pay the accumulated fines is by default seeking to get into trouble, we therefore call on all those affected to pay the fines during this period before you are arrested," said IGP Sirro.