Africa: Media Accreditation Application for Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Mauritania 2021 Open

26 January 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
press release

The Conféderation Africaine de Football (CAF) has opened media accreditation application process for the final tournament of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

The application process will close on 08 February 2021.

Media interested in covering the tournament can apply for accreditation via the CAF Media Channel.

In line with the CAF Guidelines to the Covid19 global pandemic, there will be restricted media attendance in order to comply with the established protocols.

Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation. All applications are subject to confirmation.

Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Mauritania.

The final tournament of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021 will be held from 14 February to 4 March 2021 in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

For more information on the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021, please visit www.cafonline.com.

For further enquiries, please contact mediachannel@cafonline.com

CAF Communications Department

