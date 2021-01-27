Nigeria: Fire Service Speaks On Fire Incident At Sunday Igboho's Home

26 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The service says investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire incident at Sunday Igboho's home.

The Oyo Fire Service has issued a statement on the fire incident at one of the residences of Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, in Soka area of Ibadan on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how sources close to the activist said his Ibadan home started burning around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Mr Adeyemo no longer lives in the house affected by the fire.

The fire incident occurs days after Mr Igboho led his followers and aggrieved residents to Igangan in Ibarapa area of Oyo State to eject the Fulani leader of Igangan, Salihu Abdukadir.

He accused the Fulani leader of harbouring criminal herders who were kidnapping and killing residents of the community.

Mr Abdullahi rejected the allegations, saying members of his community have also been victims of the criminality perpetrated by kidnappers and other outlaws.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some houses and cars were burnt in the process of evicting Mr Abdukadir.

This newspaper could not confirm the cause of the fire that gutted Mr Igboho's house as of the time of this report.

Fire service reaction

It was gathered that fire fighters from the Oyo State Fire Service arrived at the scene few hours after to douse the fire.

Speaking with NAN about the incident , the Director of Operation Oyo State Fire Service, Ismail Adeleke, said no life was lost in the fire incident.

Mr Adeleke said it was the only the living room and the corridor of the building that were affected by the fire incident due to their quick intervention.

He listed the items destroyed by the fire to include plasma television, air conditioners and chairs.

Mr Adeleke said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

