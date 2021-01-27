Egypt: NCW Chief - Egypt Exerts Tremendous Efforts to Achieve Gender Equality

27 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsy said on Tuesday26/1/2021 Egypt exerted tremendous efforts to achieve gender equality and women empowerment in Egypt, topped by the launch of the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Egyptian Women 2030.

Addressing a meeting, organized by the UN Women - Regional Office for the Arab States, Morsy noted that Egypt is lucky for hosting the headquarters of the UN Women Egypt Country Office, the UN Women - Regional Office for the Arab States, Organization for Women Development of OIC, and Arab Women Organization.

NCW chief reviewed Egypt's efforts internationally to adopt draft resolutions supporting women during the COVID-19 period.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

