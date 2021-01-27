Egypt: New Center for Training UN Peacekeeping Police Force Opened in Egypt

27 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt opened a new center for training UN Peacekeeping Police Force personnel on Tuesday26/1/2021.

This move testifies to Egypt's commitment to supporting UN peacekeeping operations at large and the UN peacekeeping police force in particular, UN Police Adviser and Director of the Police Division Police Commissioner Luís Carrilho said in a statement during the opening ceremony.

Apart from training Egyptian and foreign police personnel nominated to serve in the UN peacekeeping operations and those already in service, the center's missions will also encompass conducting peacekeeping research and organizing relevant seminars and workshops, said a statement by the UN Information Center in Cairo.

During a speech at the opening ceremony, Carrilho applauded Egypt's long-standing contributions to UN peacekeeping missions since 1960.

Meanwhile, Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfik had a meeting with the UN official on the sidelines of the event, where they probed training cooperation opportunities and ways to increase participation and leadership of female officers within the UN peacekeeping missions.

UN Police was first deployed to UN peacekeeping operations in the 1960s.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

