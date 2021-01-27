Egypt: PM - Sisi Urges Relying On Local Resources for Mammoth Rural Development Project

27 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi instructed the government to give a high priority to the mega rural development project declared earlier this week during the inauguration ceremony of several projects in Port Said, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said.

Madbouli gave the remarks during a virtual meeting on Tuesday26/1/2021 to follow up the latest progress in the project, launched as part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, in the presence of a host of relevant state ministers, the head of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) and the chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

Highlighting the major challenges facing the project due to the different nature of each governorate, Madbouli said that the project will be carried out in cooperation with all government members under the cabinet's direct supervision.

He added that a regular meeting will be held on a weekly basis to follow up the project's implementation status.

Madbouli also cited presidential directives for a centralized procurement of all equipment and supplies necessary for executing this mammoth project, while ensuring that they have been locally-made.

The project, which covers about 1,500 villages as Phase one, seeks to upgrade infrastructure in villages, including water, sewage, power, natural gas and road services.

It also includes lining irrigation canals for the effective use of water and improving healthcare, education and social protection services.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.