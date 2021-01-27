Egypt: PM - Sisi Urges Relying On Local Resources for Mammoth Rural Development Project

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi instructed the government to give a high priority to the mega rural development project declared earlier this week during the inauguration ceremony of several projects in Port Said, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said.

Madbouli gave the remarks during a virtual meeting on Tuesday26/1/2021 to follow up the latest progress in the project, launched as part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, in the presence of a host of relevant state ministers, the head of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) and the chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

Highlighting the major challenges facing the project due to the different nature of each governorate, Madbouli said that the project will be carried out in cooperation with all government members under the cabinet's direct supervision.

He added that a regular meeting will be held on a weekly basis to follow up the project's implementation status.

Madbouli also cited presidential directives for a centralized procurement of all equipment and supplies necessary for executing this mammoth project, while ensuring that they have been locally-made.

The project, which covers about 1,500 villages as Phase one, seeks to upgrade infrastructure in villages, including water, sewage, power, natural gas and road services.

It also includes lining irrigation canals for the effective use of water and improving healthcare, education and social protection services.