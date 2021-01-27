Egypt Registers 643 New Coronavirus Cases, 55 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Tuesday26/1/2021 that 643 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 163,129.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 55 coronavirus-linked deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 9,067 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 432 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 127,433, the spokesperson added.