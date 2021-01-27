Sudan: Trade Minister - Plan of Action Outlined to Exchange Expertise Between Egypt, Sudan in Youth Projects

Trade minister:Plan of action outlined to exchange expertise between Egypt, Sudan in youth projects

Minister of Trade and Industry and CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (MSMEDA) Neveen Gamea said on Tuesday 26/1/2021 that a plan of action has been outlined between MSMEDA and the Sudanese Ministry of Trade and Industry to activate a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides to support the sector of small projects.

In a statement released by MSMEDA, the minister noted that an agreement has been reached on presenting the necessary facilitation to establish micro, small and medium-sized projects between the two countries to increase trade exchange and help the owners of such projects to promote their products.

She added that the two sides will organize periodical visits to stand on the hardships facing such projects and solving their problems through the unified or one-window units to ease the owners' access to various services.

The minister also noted that the plan of action also aims at getting youths acquainted with especially the infrastructure the various projects and how to conduct their feasibility studies for any proposed projects in order to carry out such projects in Sudan.

She also briefed the Sudanese side on MSMEDA's experience in the project of turning vehicles into natural gas and its economic returns especially for the owners of small distribution projects.

She also noted that MSMEDA will work on benefiting from Sudan's experience in the agricultural production as well as handicrafts.