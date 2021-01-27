Egypt: 3,022 Prisoners Granted Presidential Pardon - Interior Ministry

3,022 prisoners granted presidential pardon: Interior Ministry

Some 2,904 prisoners were pardoned and 118 others released on parole, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday26/1/2021.

The move was taken in accordance with a presidential decree on pardoning some prisoners on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Police Day, which is a national day celebrated in Egypt on January 25 every year, the ministry said in a statement.

The step is part of the interior ministry's efforts to implement a modern concept of penal policy, provide inmates with all means of welfare and apply the procedures set for releasing rehabilitated convicts.